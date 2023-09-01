Korita Steverson and Carolyn Ross-Holmes visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton last week. Ross-Holmes talked about co-ops and how they work. After speaking about co-ops, she turned the meeting over to Steverson to talk about Mag’s Marketplace, which is going in the Just Save building. Mag’s Marketplace will be a co-op that is first focusing on the grocery store section, and then other sections could be added later. Steverson said that this would be a traditional grocery store without all the extra bulk that you see in the modern stores today. The store will focus on having fresh local products when available and a variety of nutritional foods. Pictured, from the left, are Carolyn Ross-Holmes, the Rotary Club’s Susan Brown and Loria Williams, and Korita Steverson.
