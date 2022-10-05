The Norlina Board of Adjustments last week approved a special use permit request for a planned unit development, tentatively named Parktown Village, at the end of Terrell Street.
The planned unit development, or PUD, will be situated on a 70-acre parcel owned by Poplar Creek Properties. A PUD is defined as a community of single-family homes, and sometimes condominiums or townhomes, where every homeowner belongs to a homeowners association.
The property proposed for Parktown Villages is located off Walker Avenue and is next to land where the Kenya Christian Fellowship of America plans to construct its Retreat and Cultural Center.
Developer Michael Hurt of Hurt, LLC originally discussed plans for what is tentatively named Parktown Villages during a special meeting of the Board of Adjustments in late August. A public hearing was conducted in late September.
During the public hearing, Hurt said that the proposed development would address a need for housing that is expected to grow with the construction of the Retreat and Cultural Center and ongoing growth in Warren County and the South Hill, Va., area.
He described the proposed Parktown Village as consisting of single family homes, condominiums and a small number of duplexes for a total of around 400 doors. Apartments would be housed in three-story buildings of 24 units each, and condominiums would be two stories. Hurt noted that there would be multiple single family homes of various sizes.
He anticipates that the project will include about 150 apartment units and 20 duplex units with the remainder of the housing to be in the form of single family homes with a market price around $200,000. The smallest building footprint for a home is expected to be 1,000 square feet.
Hurt noted that his company has constructed similar planned unit developments in several locations in North Carolina, including Rocky Mount.
The property designated for Parktown Village wraps around the community-owned Norlina pool. Hurt said that his company would like to partner with those who own the pool to develop a ball field and community building for the people of Norlina.
A site plan for the project identifies the following amenities:
• Community center focused on Norlina town pool/park
• Town park/pool redevelopment opportunities
• The Arena Gathering Space for youth programs and year-round activities
• Pool with spray pad
• Pickleball courts
• Playground
• Ball diamond
• Community green
• Pondside picnic shelter and open-air non-denominational chapel
•Walking and running trails
• Dog parks
• Sidewalks throughout
Hurt indicated that Parktown Village would be constructed in a phased plan that would need between five and 10 years to complete. The first phase would involve single family homes in an area off Walker Avenue near the entrance to the Northwoods Neighborhood. Hurt said that he would focus on constructing the initial group of homes and selling them before moving to the next phase of construction.
When the development is complete, entrances would run from Walker Avenue and Terrell Street.
An exact timeline for construction was to be determined pending approval of the special use permit.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese told the newspaper that because the town’s Board of Adjustments functions as a quasi-judicial board, it has the authority to take action on special use permit requests without requiring additional action by the town board of commissioners.
