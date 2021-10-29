The Lake Gaston Association will hold their next monthly meeting on Nov. 3rd at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Hwy. 903 across from the Subway Restaurant.
The speaker will be Stacy Woodhouse, who will be discussing the new projects in the town of Littleton which are funded by the Ed Fitts Foundation.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the activities that the LGA committees – Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Membership, and Lake Clean-Up – are working on.
Time will be allotted on the agenda for the public to present concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike. For more information, call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
