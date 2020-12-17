The pastor and members of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church invite the community to a Pre-Christmas Meal as a gesture of thanksgiving and belief in the birth of the Christ child.
The community may pick up meals catered by Carolyn Hyman Jones on Saturday, Dec. 19, between 1 and 3 p.m. Personal Protective Equipment (face masks and hand sanitizer) will also be given out. Members of the public will not need to get out of their cars
To ease the flow of traffic, the community is asked to use the following route: If you are traveling from Warrenton or Ridgeway, turn on No Bottom Road. Turn right on Snow Hill Road. Enter the driveway in front of the church (504 Snow Hill Road) and pick up meals and PPE packages. To exit, bear left and leave from the second driveway.
The meals and PPE packages are free. For more information, contact the Rev. King Perry, Jr., pastor, at 252-226-4570 or Mattie T. Boyd, chairwoman of the Trustee Ministry, at 252-213-8860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.