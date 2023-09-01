Dinner Off Main.jpg

On Saturday, Aug. 26, BriCie Events sponsored the 2nd Annual Dinner Off Main, which supports the Virginia H. Levister scholarship program.  The Virginia H. Levister program provides scholarship to high school seniors at Warren County high schools.  Recipients were Chase Davis and Maria Reyes, who are freshmen at East Carolina University and UNC-Chapel Hill, respectively. Organizers express thanks to all in the community who supported this endeavor, indicating that it is making a difference. Dinner Off Main will be held on an annual basis. The next event will be held in September 2024.