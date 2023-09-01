On Saturday, Aug. 26, BriCie Events sponsored the 2nd Annual Dinner Off Main, which supports the Virginia H. Levister scholarship program. The Virginia H. Levister program provides scholarship to high school seniors at Warren County high schools. Recipients were Chase Davis and Maria Reyes, who are freshmen at East Carolina University and UNC-Chapel Hill, respectively. Organizers express thanks to all in the community who supported this endeavor, indicating that it is making a difference. Dinner Off Main will be held on an annual basis. The next event will be held in September 2024.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hedgepeth appointed to succeed Blalock as Clerk of Superior Court
- New principal selected for Warren County Middle School
- Church celebrates Homecoming
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival is this weekend
- Grand opening set for artisan handbag, luggage shop
- Sheriff, police chief share bright outlook for law enforcement’s future
- Afterschool Collaborative works to support area afterschool programs
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Congressman Davis introduces bill for federal recognition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.