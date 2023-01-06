Vance-Granville Community College is proud has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has selected its Aviation program for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.
“I’m happy for VGCC to have been recognized by the FAA as UAS-CTI partner,” says James Brown Jr., Customized Training director at Vance-Granville’s South Campus. “First and foremost, it means that the FAA thinks we’re doing the right things to promote safe and responsible drone piloting. North Carolina was ‘First in Flight’ and remains on the leading edge of drone technology.”
The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems commonly referred to as drones.
In order to qualify for the initiative, schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.
If you ask Brown, the sky’s the limit when it comes to the future of UAS programming at Vance-Granville Community College.
“This is a big step that will see VGCC expand its offerings in the unmanned aviation space, including entrepreneurialism, youth summer camps, extracurricular activities, university partnerships and the expansion of UAV technology for consumer, industrial and agricultural use. This partnership with the FAA will ensure that VGCC stays aligned with the UAS industry going forward.”
Vance-Granville’s Aviation program currently consists of unmanned flight programs available to both hobbyists and commercial drone pilots.
Hands-on flight training takes place at various VGCC campus locations based on demand.
To learn more, view the class schedule or register, visit www.vgcc.edu/aviation.
