North Carolina nonprofit Community Partnership for Pets, Inc. has awarded Warren County Animal Ark a $10,000 grant which will allow the animal shelter to continue its spay/neuter programs.
Community Partnership for Pets began its partnership in Warren County in 2017. The organization was started in 2005 in Henderson County with a focus on reducing the suffering and euthanasia of unwanted dogs, puppies, cats and kittens by working to stop the daily birth of unwanted puppies and kittens, and keep pets already living in loving homes out of animal shelters.
Warren County Animal Ark and Community Partnership for Pets work together with Warrenton Animal Clinic to offer several spay/neuter programs for Warren County residents.
The latest grant award rejuvenates the local programs, which felt the impact earlier this year from a reduction in available grant funding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Warren County Animal Control Director Dani Bowen said that as virus cases first peaked in the United States, grants were needed to provide emergency funds for animal shelters in larger communities that assist a great number of animals than smaller-scale shelters, such as the Warren County Animal Ark.
With the reduction in funding, the local shelter had to put its spay/neuter programs on hold except for the one providing low-cost surgeries for the pets of low-income families.
However, in the recent months, Warren County Animal Ark has received small grants that allowed it to reinstate its other spay/neuter programs, Bowen said.
With the later grant, the shelter will be able to continue the following programs:
• Low cost spay/neuter program for pets belonging to Warren County residents of any income status. Local residents will pay $40 for spay and neuter surgeries for cats or dogs, and CPPI will cover the remaining expenses. Services include vaccines for rabies and other diseases. Pet owners should contact Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737 to schedule an appointment.
• Fix Your Pit, which offers spay/neuter services for pit bulls and pit bull mixes free of charge to Warren County residents. Bowen previously said that the program was developed because pit bulls are among the dog breeds most likely to end up in shelters, and because a repuation for being aggressive can make it more difficult for people to find homes for their pit bull or pit bull mix puppies. To participate in the Fix Your Pit program, call Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737 to schedule an appointment.
• The spay/neuter voucher program for low-income Warren County residents. The program offers spay and neuter services at a cost of $10 for cats and $20 for dogs, along with rabies and distemper vaccines. Bowen previously indicated that the voucher program is designed for Warren County residents who receive government assistance and would not be able to afford spay and neuter surgeries for their pets at a veterinarian’s office. To purchase a voucher, go to the Animal Ark at 142 Rafters lane, Warrenton, and show proof of receiving government assistance. Documentation may be obtained at the Warren County Department of Social Services at 307 N. Main St., Warrenton. DSS may also be reached at 252-257-5000. A stub from a current disability check also is acceptable. After purchasing a voucher, contact Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737 to schedule an appointment.
Warren County Animal Ark currently is applying for additional grant funding to make Spay Neuter Assistance Program of North Carolina (SNAP-NC) services available more often in the local area, and to spay or neuter stray and feral cats in Warren County.
For more information about local spay/neuter programs, contact the Warren County Animal Ark at 252-257-6137.
