Santa Claus.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Jorga Pierce, left, and Kameron Pettaway, 6, are among dozens of children to share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus Saturday night following the Warren County Christmas Parade. Santa is scheduled for his final visits with local children at his Santa House on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Afterward, he will be busy at the North Pole, preparing for his big ride on Christmas Eve.