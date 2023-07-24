The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at the Kennon House restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Rd., Valentines, Va. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a Dutch-treat dinner.
The speaker will be Jeff Zimmer of the Lake Gaston Weed control Council, who will speak about the health of Lake Gaston.
RSVP to Susie Deschenes at stugaville@gmail.com by July 24 if planning to attend.
