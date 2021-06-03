The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its May regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Warren Early College High School: Clinton Eaton, Science teacher; Northside K-8 School: Dafney Jones, administrative assistant; and Amanda Richardson, day tutor; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Rachel Smith, fourth-grade teacher.
The following extra-duty assignments were approved for time periods in the month of June: Warren County High School: Folami Alston, data manager/media coordinator assistant; Janice Garner, guidance counselor; Victor Hunt, Jr., football coach; Dr. Keesha Lewis, assistant principal; Shronda Smith, guidance counselor; and Wanda Thompson, athletic director; Warren New Tech High School: Crystal Boyd, guidance counselor; Vaughan Elementary School: Cameron Callahan, guidance counselor; Northside: David Hickey, Jr., guidance counselor; and Amiee Richardson, assistant principal; Warren County Middle School: Angela Lee-Easter, interim assistant principal; Colleen Neuer, guidance counselor; and Paul Plummer, Jr., dean of students.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd: Exceptional Children instructional assistant and child nutrition manager; Northside: middle grades Science teacher and middle grades Social Studies teacher; Vaughan: Exceptional Children teacher; Central Office: director of Career and Technical Education/Secondary Education, occupational therapist, English Language Learner day tutor, and two school health assistants (certified nursing assistants); Maintenance: maintenance director.
