The Arcola Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Project Give Back baked spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. (or until all gone) on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the fire department.
The dinner is held for law enforcement officers, people who work at health departments and nursing homes, emergency medical technicians/Emergency Medical Services personnel, first responders and firefighters.
Employees and volunteers in fields such as these may pick up a plate at no cost (one plate per person). An ID showing the field of employment or volunteer work is required.
The project is held in conjunction with Indian Heritage Month in November and is a way to say “thank you” to those who give to the community, even though their lives may be in danger at times.
The Arcola Volunteer Fire Department is at 2169 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton (Arcola community).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.