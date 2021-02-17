Warren County Schools has announced its schedule for administering state tests, the ACT college entrance exam and Career and Technical Education post assessments for the spring semester.
Debra Clayton, school system coordinator of testing and accountability, presented the information during the board of education’s Feb. 9 virtual meeting.
She explained that students in grades three through five will take state end-of-grade tests in reading and math. Fifth graders will also take the science end-of-grade tests.
Students in grades six through eight will take state end-of-grade tests in reading and math. Eighth graders will also take the science end-of-grade test. Middle grades students taking NC Math 1 will take an end-of-course test.
High school students will take state end-of-course tests in NC Math 1, NC Math 3, English II and biology. Career and Technical Education post assessments will also be administered.
To help students who will take state tests and their teachers, a series of benchmark exams will be held in February and March. These assessments allow teachers to see what areas students understand and where more help is needed.
Students in grades three through eight will take their first benchmark assessments of the spring semester next week. Additional benchmarks will be administered the weeks of March 22 and April 26.
Students at all three high schools in the district will take benchmark assessments in Math 1 on Feb. 24 and March 25.
Warren New Tech High School students will take English II benchmarks on Feb. 22 and March 22, and biology benchmarks on Feb. 25 and March 23.
Warren Early College High School will administer benchmarks in English II on March 22, and biology on March 23.
College entrance exams for students at Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School will begin soon. The ACT college entrance exam will be administered Feb. 23, March 9 and 23. The PreACT will be given March 16, 17 and 24. Spring WorkKeys for students following a CTE pathway will be administered March 3 and 10, and April 14.
State testing will begin in May. Students in grades three through eight will take end-of-grade tests from May 20-June 3.
Students at Warren Early College High School, which partners with Vance-Granville Community College, will begin end-of-course tests a few days before their counterparts at Warren County’s two other high schools. At WECHS, end-of-course tests will be administered May 20-June 3.
Students at Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School will take end-of-course tests and CTE post assessments from May 27-June 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.