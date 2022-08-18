Arrests
• Travis Street, 40, of Haddad Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center on $10,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Henderson on Aug. 12.
• Michael Settles, 50, of Rudd Trail, Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in on that charge and was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond. Settles is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Sept. 7.
• Jaylon Mikel Settles, 28, of Bobolink Trail, Hollister, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in on that charge and was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond. A Sept. 7 court date in Warren County was scheduled.
• Michael Joshua Day, 45, of Hinkle Road, Kenbridge, Va., was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with driving under the influence. He turned himself in on that charge, posted a $1,000 bond and was released. Day was scheduled to appear in court in Siler City on Aug. 16.
Incident reports
• On Aug. 5, Richard Alston of Nocarva Road, Macon, reported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been taken and used. The case remains active.
• On Aug. 5, Barbara Poythress of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton reported that her gas grill had been stolen. The case remains active.
• On Aug. 5, Robert C. Lynch reported an aggravated assault at a Tutelo Road, Warrenton, residence. A second person was also at the residence at the time of the assault. The sheriff’s office suspects that drug/alcohol use was involved. The case remains active.
• On Aug. 6, Al Kearney of Mulchi Road, Norlina, reported fraud in the form of a false license plate. The case remains active.
• On Aug. 6, Daniel Hargrove of Warren Plains Road, Warrenton, reported an aggravated assault and larceny. Two credit/debit cards and $250 in case were stolen. The sheriff’s office suspects drug/alcohol use was involved. The case remains active.
Commented
