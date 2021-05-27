Warren County Schools Coordinator of Career and Technical Education has been recognized as Professional of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
Michael Holman, the Association’s vice president of Membership/Nominated Committee, said that Fogg is known for his leadership skills within Career and Technical Education in North Carolina. He has accepted leadership roles in the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (National Association), The National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences, The North Carolina Affiliate of The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, The North Carolina Associate for Career and Technical Education-Family and Consumer Sciences Education Division and as a part of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America State Management Team and Board of Directors.
Fogg has worked with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for three summers, working in collaboration with the Family and Consumer Sciences Education Consultants planning for the Career and Technical Education summer conference for Family and Consumer Sciences teachers. In addition, he has worked with ETS developing the Family and Consumer Sciences Prasis II Exam.
Holman added that Fogg’s committee, professionalism and dedication extends to the classroom as well.
“As a reflective practitioner, he endeavors to make sure that his classroom teachers provide instruction that is relevant and current to meet the needs of the community of Warrenton,” Holman said. “He works within his school to provide real life work-based experiences for his students. He has worked over the years to transition his CTE program areas from a traditional vocational instruction to teaching 21st century employable skills.”
Holman said that these efforts have provided students with opportunities to receive additional work-based certification, and provided students and teachers with updated equipment to make sure students are ready for careers and college. He added that Fogg also maintains an active role in his community, church and fraternity to provide community service where needed.
“Warren County Schools is blessed to have dedicated professionals such as Mr. Fogg who was described as ‘the epitome of how a dedicated Family and Consumer Sciences professional should contribute to the profession’ by one of his professional peers,” Holman said. “It is without any reservations that the North Carolina Association of Family and Consumer Sciences celebrates Mr. Fogg for his dedication to his profession, for the work in does at Warren County Schools as well as in service for North Carolina Family and Consumer Sciences Education.”
