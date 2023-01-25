How to fill job vacancies was a repeated theme from staff as county commissioners held their annual budget goal setting work session on Jan. 18.
County Manager Vincent Jones said that there are “significant issues” that need to be addressed regarding compensation and that the county has a vacancy rate of about 20 percent across the board.
Departments that are impacted, and require licensed positions, include emergency medical services and the health department.
Dr. Margaret Brake, health director, said her department is challenged by vacancies in nursing positions. Home health is facing an even more critical shortage of staff, she said, with no full-time nurses and only two part-time contract nurses; lack of staff in home health has required the transition of patients to another county rather than maintaining revenue for those services in Warren County.
Brake said hiring strategies have included expansion in advertising job openings and consideration of sign-on and retention bonuses, which she said are being successfully used by other health facilities.
EMS Division Chief Chris Pegram presented hiring challenges faced in trying to implement a new 24/72 schedule that was budgeted to begin in the current fiscal year.
The schedule, which is being used by surrounding counties, was outlined for commissioners last year by Emergency Services Director Joel Bartholomew and described as allowing personnel to be more well rested and making Warren County more competitive in terms of hiring. The main issue now, Pegram said last week, is pay.
At last week’s work session, Pegram presented results of a study of the last three EMS hiring processes. Of 17 paramedic applicants: all were making a higher hourly rate than Warren County was able to offer; more than half had five or more years of experience; and most lived in Warren County.
Pegram shared a review of agencies that employ paramedics in the region; Warren County was the second lowest paying, at $19.50 per hour. Halifax County was $18.90 an hour. Others were: Franklin County, $20.84; Vance County, $20.89; Person County, $21.35; Nash County, $21.48; Maria Parham Medical Center, $22.00; Granville County, $22.02; Durham County, $28.25.
Pegram recommended raising Warren County’s starting rate for paramedics to $22.15 per hour, plus a 1 percent increase per year of experience up to 10 years. He said the current year’s budget should be able to absorb the requested increases; however, in the coming year’s budget, emergency medical technician and advanced EMT salaries would need to be addressed, as well as other compensation issues created by the adjusted paramedic pay.
Throughout Pegram’s presentation, he stressed that transitioning to the new schedule could not be safely done without hiring additional paramedics. Also, he noted that the new schedule, along with increasing the payscale, would be a “huge benefit” to recruitment and retention.
Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt said there are other solutions besides money to solve staffing issues, and he suggested looking at apprenticeship programs or a different way of recruiting, educating employees about the quality of life here or not driving to Durham for work.
“I’m not saying don’t pay people,” he said.
Other matters
● Warren County Schools requested $6.8 million from Warren County in the upcoming fiscal year, up from $5.7 million in the current year. Superintendent of Schools Keith Sutton said the increase was due to inflation; rising salaries; and district and school initiatives to improve student outcomes and student and district performance.
● KARTS (Kerr Area Transportation Authority) requested $70,392 in a match to support a $1.57 million grant to fund the purchase of 12 new vans. The match is being requested from each of the four counties (Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance) KARTS serves.
● Commissioners received an update on health insurance performance, IT infrastructure, the county’s capital improvement plan, financial performance, and heard other department head presentations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.