Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success After School Program and Edmonds Tennis & Education Foundation recently completed a youth program partnership.
Throughout the partnership, ETEF provided tennis lessons and education for 15 students at the Creating Success Education Center. Students were introduced to the basics of tennis through games, drills, and the demonstration of important skills related to the sport. ETEF follows lesson plans for the warm ups, exercises, and training directly from the United States Tennis Association.
“My favorite part about the tennis camp was learning a new sport with my friends. I learned how to do my backhand and forehand swing,” said Moriah Turner, fifth grade student at CSAS.
The program was led by Coach Dorcel Edmonds, vice president of ETEF.
“The students here are so eager to learn about the game of tennis — it energizes me,” said Edmonds.
ETEF will continue working with Turning Point this summer by providing tennis lessons for their summer learning program.
Creating Success After School serves students K-12 and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success Education Center. Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in partnership with Oasis of Hope Ministries, whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
Edmonds Tennis & Education Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) youth development organization that began in 2018 and is dedicated to utilizing the game of tennis to provide academic and athletic opportunities for under-resourced youth throughout rural North Carolina.
