The racial history and racial future of Warren County will be the focus of “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations,” a series of five public discussions held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on successive Saturdays from May 14 to June 11 at the Warren County Memorial Library. Each conversation will bring together community members, historians, educators, and humanities scholars to address the erased and untold stories of Warren County’s Black experience. Sponsored by The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective, and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative, this series of conversations seeks to restore agency to the remembering—and telling—of local history.
The questions at the heart of these public discussions are, “What counts as history,” “Who controls its telling,” and “Why is history important to the present-day?” These are the same questions that are currently fueling the politicized debates over the teaching of Critical Race Theory, with CRT’s critics arguing that history should tell only a single, “truthful” story, and that this single story should be the only one taught in our public schools. But this single story becomes singular only by erasing the countless stories of communities whose power to publicly tell their own histories has been stolen from them. History is always far more complicated than that which those in power—whether the writers of textbooks, the creators of public monuments, or the publicizing agents in Chambers of Commerce—would have us believe.
The “Liberating Futures” discussions challenge us to re-claim history in a way that presses beyond that which has been presented to us, and to draw upon this history to craft a more liberated and more equitable future. History need not be a set of shackles that constrains growth and new understandings. Instead, the remembering that history calls for can become a way of remembering, of bringing communities together, offering a path for moving forward. The five public discussions will each address a different dimension of regional history, inviting participants to step into the fullness of—and contribute to the creation of—a transformed and empowering new history:
• May 14: Legacies of Enslavement, exploring the hidden histories of enslavement and Jim Crow in Warren County, and charting their longstanding impact on individual lives and community experience.
• May 21: Histories of Public Education, addressing the self-determined growth of Black public education in Warren County, the deep challenges posed by desegregation, and the future of schooling in the county.
• May 28: Black Progressive Thought, uncovering the longstanding legacies of progressive anti-racist action in Warren County, from early educational reform initiatives to Civil Rights struggles to contemporary political activism.
• June 4: Ties to the Land—Sharecropping, Black Land Ownership, and Black Land Loss, interrogating the systems that have simultaneously connected Black farm families with the land and challenged their ability to own the fields in which they’ve labored for so many generations.
• June 11: Descendants Stories, charting the longstanding legacy of the 1921 Warren County lynchings of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams, and the associated 1921 imprisonment of 16 Black men charged with defending their Norlina neighborhood from a threatening white mob, through the stories of family members.
History doesn’t need to be something that is only received. It can also be something that is retrieved, and then creatively applied to yield new understandings. The “Liberating Futures” series seeks to restore the agency that invites us to become active actors in shaping our collective future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.