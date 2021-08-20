As Travis Howard detailed his new role recently as Littleton Academy’s inaugural head of school, from the lobby of the school’s recently-renovated gym, the sound of heavy construction equipment beeping nearby filled the air outside the doors of the old Littleton High School gymnasium.
A lot is changing in Littleton, but the creation of a new school is a vital piece in that redevelopment. And the possibilities are endless.
“How awesome it is to build a school that you can meet the needs of the community and actually have a hands-on and project-based approach,” said Howard, an 18-year veteran of public school systems. “And all of the approaches we’re going to be utilizing at Littleton Academy — robotics, engineering, the arts — it’s just endless possibilities.”
That was the term that kept coming up as Howard, a Sumter, S.C., native, learned about the plans for the future, private K-12 school from the education team that interviewed him.
Joining Littleton Academy from Dexter Elementary in Evansville, Ind., Howard was selected over a number of other candidates to become the school’s first leader.
Howard was officially introduced as the head of school recently, as he unveiled artistic renderings of Littleton Academy, which will open in the revamped Littleton High School building next fall for grades K-5. The 42-year-old, who received his undergraduate degree from Winthrop University and master’s from Furman University, made the presentation in conjunction with the conclusion of the school’s summer camp. Howard joins assistant head of school Angel Jones, and former Vaughan Elementary principal Renee Mizelle was introduced as the school’s instructional coach.
Ed and Deb Fitts had front row seats for Howard’s enthusiastic initiation, accompanied by speeches from summer campers recapping their entrepreneurship projects.
“It’s probably the most exciting thing we’re doing of all the projects we’re working on,” Ed Fitts said, referring to the development in Littleton his foundation is funding. “We know that if you’re ever going to try to attract economic development for a community, you better have a good school system nearby.”
Fitts said Howard “hit all the numbers” when he was interviewed and also praised Jones and Mizelle, who led Vaughan Elementary for 10 years.
One of Howard’s three children, 9-year-old Kyeson, will join him on this journey as a fifth-grader next year. Howard has two other sons: Jonas, 14, and Micah, 12. His wife Joy, a San Diego native, holds a doctorate in Social Foundations of Education and is a tenured professor at the University of Southern Indiana. Howard is pursuing a doctor of education degree from there himself.
But Howard is ready to become a part of Littleton, which he said reminds him of his former surroundings in central South Carolina. “The Southern hospitality is real.
“I want to be a part of this community,” Howard said. “I’m all in. Me and my family.”
Littleton Academy will eventually feature new buildings, by 2023. There will be gardens and outdoor classrooms, and the common area in the primary building will serve as the school’s “heartbeat,” according to Howard, with ample space for collaboration.
“When I started to meet with the team that Ed and Deb put together — the education team — and began some conversations around the vision of what Littleton Academy could be,” Howard said, “I said, ‘This is the type of school that I want to be a part of.’
“It’s all about experiential learning — learning by doing, giving kids experiences that then they can take and really realize their dreams with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.