The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments held Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Trainings throughout the Kerr-Tar region during the last quarter of 2021.
The sessions were facilitated by Dr. Linda Jordon, CEO of LRJ Coaching & Business Solutions.
The Region K Community Assistance Corporation, the COG’s nonprofit entity, was awarded a Social Justice & Racial Equity grant in 2020 to provide such trainings through the Duke Energy Foundation. The Kerr-Tar region was selected because of its diverse communities and citizens, as well as its diverse governing boards.
“The Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Training sponsored by the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments was outstanding,” said Rep. Terry Garrison. The training addressed an importance of these areas for better understanding, communication, and quality outcomes in the workplace and life in general.”
“The Town of Warrenton was very pleased to have this DEI training available through the Kerr-Tar COG,” said Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie. “All of the town’s permanent staff signed up for the class and were all able to make it the day of the training. The town very much appreciates the generosity of Duke Energy Foundation in providing funding.”
Trainings were held in each of the Kerr-Tar region’s five counties: Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance, with a total of 195 participants. State and local elected officials were represented as well as county government, municipal government, and members of volunteer advisory boards across the region.
