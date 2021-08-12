Lakeland Cultural Arts Center and Littleton Academy recently concluded the second of two summer camps which allowed participants to explore a range of interests, from theater to technology.
Campers ranged in age from 7 to 17. While many hailed from Warren and Halifax counties, some participants traveled from counties outside the area to take part in activities. One camper from the Charlotte/Mecklenburg County area chose to participate while visiting for the summer.
Littleton Academy Head of School Travis Howard and Assistant Head of School Angel Jones, a Warren County native, indicated that they wanted the camps to excite the youth about learning and about what is possible for them.
Jones noted that the first camp, held June 14-25, allowed participants to explore art expression and technology. Instructors included John Duvall of Lakeland with monologues, Thomas Park of Warren Artists Market with creative writing, Shawanda Ruffin-Witherspoon with vocals instruction, and drummer Marcus Joyner, a Warren County native, with drumline instruction.
The second session, which ran from July 26-Aug. 6, was similar to the first, but focused more on entrepreneurship, allowing campers to develop business plans for companies they would love to establish. Other subjects included art and sports.
Presentations for parents at the end of each camp allowed participants to showcase what they learned and developed. Highlights included a performance of “Edge of Great” from “Julie and the Phantoms” by Warren County singers Jalon and Jada Mils with all campers participating, a drum presentation by Marcus Joyner and the campers’ discussions about their business plans. The young entrepreneurs presented ideas related to businesses involving plane design, a horse clinic, pet care, gaming, embroidery, landscaping, a sports camp and more.
The camp also allowed students to participate in special opportunities. A Duke Energy-sponsored grant enabled campers to construct a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics competition robot. Mentors Erin and Wesley Williams of Vance County assisted the campers. Students from the area and beyond were instructors and speakers for the camps, including Aarav Srivast, a member of the robotics team at The Athenian School in California.
Howard and Jones described the summer camps as providing a glimpse into the goals of Littleton Academy, which will begin a phased opening process in August 2022 with kindergarten through fifth grade.
“We wanted the summer camp to mirror what Littleton Academy will be about, with science, engineering, technology, the arts and financial literacy,” Howard said. “We want to find out what students are passionate about and meet them at their passion level.”
Jones added that building leaders and developing mentorships are also among goals for future summer camps and for the school.
Howard agreed, saying that the summer camps and the school carry the same mission: “to ignite young minds to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and risk takers.”
