Haliwa Saponi Tribal School announces that it has been awarded a grant from Volkswagen to purchase a new school bus.
It is expected that this development will significantly enhance the district’s transportation services and improve students’ overall experience going to and from school.
VW’s Environmental Mitigation Trust provides funds to states nationwide to mitigate the environmental impact of vehicles emitting excess nitrogen oxide due to the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
“We are elated to be a beneficiary of this grant, which will grant us the opportunity to replace an aging bus in our fleet with a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly vehicle,” said Principal Melissa Richardson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.