North Carolina Cooperative Extension announces that the Corn and Soybean Field Day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Oxford Tobacco Research Station, 901 Hillsboro St., Oxford.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 8 a.m.
Speakers will include Soybean Extension Specialist Dr. Rachel Vann, Corn Extension Specialist Dr. Ron Heiniger, and Official Variety Trial Director Ryan Heiniger. A trade show will also be provided.
At least one hour of N, O, D and X Pesticide Recertification Credit is available.
The event is open to area residents, including those from Warren County.
To pre-register, go to go.ncsu.edu/cornsoybeanfieldday22 or call 336-599-1195.
