There are still a few spaces available for the Ladies Day Out Ministry’s trip to New Orleans this summer.
The trip is planned for Monday, July 11 through Saturday, July 16. Participants will depart from the parking lot of Roses Discount Store, 1471 N. Garnett St., Henderson, at 8 a.m.
The cost is $575 round trip, per person, double occupancy, with $75 due upon signing and final payment due on May 4.
The cost covers motorcoach transportation, five nights’ lodging, including three consecutive nights in the New Orleans area, eight meals (five breakfasts and three dinners), a guided tour of New Orleans, admission to the National World War II Museum, a guided tour of a Louisiana plantation, admission to Mardi Gras World, a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi River, and time to spend in the New Orleans French Quarter.
For information and reservations, contact Ruby Downey at 252-767-3576 or Arvella Scott at 252-204-5096.
