Vance-Granville Community College is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 8-14, with a variety of virtual events.
The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation created Global Entrepreneurship Week in 2008 in order to highlight the importance of entrepreneurship to economic advancement and human welfare. Since then, it has grown from a series of events happening only in the U.S. and U.K. to expanding to over 165 countries.
“As a college that seeks to support entrepreneurs, we are using Global Entrepreneurship Week to provide education and inspiration to our students and community members who want to achieve the dream of starting their own business, or take the small business they have to the next level,” said VGCC Dean of Business & Industry Solutions Tanya Weary, who is coordinating the observance along with VGCC Small Business Center Director Sheri Jones.
The week kicks off on Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m. with a free online seminar called “Marketing Your Small Business Using Facebook.” Kristen Baughman Taber of Tabletop Media Group will lead this session, which emphasizes the value that social media can bring to business as a great way to drive repeat sales and gain new customers.
Taber will offer an overview of Facebook and discuss the pros and cons of the platform. She will also teach participants about how to boost a post on Facebook to reach more people, go live and post stories.
This seminar is co-sponsored by the Greater Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, the Youngsville Area Business Association (YABA) and Franklin County Economic Development Commission.
On Nov. 9 at 10 a.m., the public is invited to a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center at VGCC’s South Campus, 1547 South Campus Drive, Creedmoor.
On Nov. 11 at 7:30 a.m., VGCC is partnering with Elon University to take part in a live Zoom event by Miki Agrawal, a social innovator. Agrawal has been named one of INC’s Most Impressive Women Entrepreneurs, one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People and the Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.
Links to register for each event, along with videos and more information, can be found on the VGCC website at www.vgcc.edu/global-entrepreneurship-week/.
The VGCC Small Business Center has a variety of resources to support entrepreneurs through education and training. For more information on the Small Business Center, contact Sheri Jones at joness@vgcc.edu or (252) 738-3240.
In addition, VGCC recently launched the Vanguard Entrepreneurship Club for students who want to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and discuss ideas to solve real-world problems. This organization will cultivate a learning-by-doing environment where students can hone their skills and learn from local examples. The club will also be a place where people in the community can incubate a business idea, providing students with real-life learning opportunities as the students help to test out and develop the idea alongside the entrepreneur. For more information, contact Alicia Williams at williamsa@vgcc.edu.
