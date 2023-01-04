As Warren County works to define goals and objectives for the New Year, it will be moving forward with a project to establish an Emergency Medical Services station in the Oine area.
The county’s efforts come after the Warren County Board of Commissioners granted approval to move forward with what will become EMS Station 4 during its December work session.
In October, county Emergency Services Director Joel Bartholomew presented a report to county commissioners after consulting firm Management Solutions for Emergency Services, LLC completed a study to help identify suitable locations for the next two EMS stations.
He said that Management Solutions reviewed three years of call data for EMS and Warren County Rescue Squad, and pinpointed these locations on a county map. The data and other factors, such as traffic reviews, response times and an operational overview, enabled Management Solutions and EMS to identify potential locations with the goal of a drive time to the scene of call of 10 minutes or less.
The study identified the following two areas as potential locations for the next EMS station:
• The northwestern part of the county, which includes Soul City, Manson, Drewry, Oine and Wise. The Oine area near Interstate 85 was identified as the best site in this region.
• The northeastern part of the county, which includes Vaughan, Churchill, Enterprise and the area near Eaton Ferry Bridge. The area around Eaton Ferry Road and Highway 903 was identified as the best choice if a station were to be placed in that area of the county.
During the October meeting, Commissioner Tare “T” Davis requested a presentation of the complete study with more information about placing an EMS station in the Oine area, citing a need for additional coverage there.
In response, Keith Bost, owner of Management Solutions for Emergency Services, LLC, made a final presentation during the board’s December work session.
He outlined why Oine in northwestern Warren County and the area around Eaton Ferry Road and Highway 903 in northeastern Warren County were recommended as locations for EMS Stations 4 and 5. However, due to the presence of Warren County Rescue Squad in northeastern Warren County, he recommended that the county prioritize establishing a station in Oine.
Bost told commissioners that the time from purchasing property for the EMS station to the time that it is fully operational could be between two and a half and three years.
While he suggested that the county prioritize building an EMS station in Oine, Bost noted that building a station in the Eaton Ferry Road area could be a project for the county to consider in the future.
Bartholomew’s recommendation to the commissioners, as stated in correspondence included in the board’s agenda packet, echoes the report from Management Solutions. He suggested that after the EMS station in Oine is in service, the county can discuss options for establishing an EMS station in the Eaton Ferry Road area.
“However, as long as the Warren County Rescue Squad is viable, then the County will not need to build a Station 5 for the foreseeable future,” the recommendation stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.