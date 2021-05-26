After years in downtown Warrenton, the Warren County Farmers Market is looking for a new home. For now, though, customers can support local growers and get farm fresh produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, plants and other products from the market’s temporary location between Warrenton and Norlina at Always N Bloom Flowers and Garden Center, 976 US Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton.
The market was notified last week by Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane that, due to a state law recently brought to his attention, it is illegal to sell produce and other goods from a vehicle, stand, structure or any place on the right-of-way of any primary or secondary highway or road of the state highway system.
This spring, the farmers market has been selling produce through “pop-ups” on Warrenton’s Main Street, usually across from First Citizens Bank. Saturday was the last day at that location.
The issue with the farmers market being on Main Street was brought to the chief’s attention by Warrenton commissioner Kimberly Harding, who told the newspaper her main concern was safety for vendors and customers from vehicle traffic on Main Street, especially with the market getting bigger this time of year.
“We don’t want them to go away, we want to help them,” she said. “Let’s find a solution.”
An email sent to customers from the Warren County Growers Association Executive Board/Farmers Market over the weekend stated that the market has tried for several years to secure a permanent location, noting that: “Vegetables and fruit won’t wait until Saturday to ripen. Farmers must sell throughout the week, with Saturday being our ‘traditional market day’.”
Last year, the market complied with COVID-19 guidelines, and farmers sold from their homes. This year it was decided to not return the market to the BB&T parking lot in town due to a number of factors including increased business use of the lot, a decrease in vendors and multiple traffic accidents due to limited space.
Holding “pop-ups” on Main Street seemed like a simple solution, especially in light of the fact that selling across from First Citizens has been common practice for farmers for many years.
A temporary location solution could come from the county and Warren County Cooperative Extension, which are meeting today with farmers market reps.
