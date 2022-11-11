The Warren County Junior Firefighters are holding fundraisers this month to help them attend the Florida Winter Fire Games next February.
A Baked Spaghetti Fundraiser will be held Tuesday, Nov 15, from noon to 7 p.m. at Milano’s Italian Restaurant, 107 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Plates will include baked spaghetti with cheese and garlic bread for $10, carry-out orders only.
A Thanksgiving Cake Auction will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department fire station, 236 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Homemade cakes and baked goods will be auctioned just in time for Turkey Day.
Baked goods check-in will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by bidders’ viewing from 4-5 p.m. The auction will begin at 5 p.m.
In addition to holiday baked goods provided by dessert bakers who support the junior firefighter program, auction contributors include Hardware Cafe and Drip Coffee + Market.
Hosted by the Florida Fire Chiefs Association and the Florida Fire Rescue Cadets, the Florida Winter Fire Games is an annual competition designed to test firefighter skills, knowledge and teamwork.
For more information on the Warren County Junior Firefighters, visit the Facebook page, Warren County Junior Firefighters, NC, or the website, warrencojrfirefighters.com.
