The town of Norlina is moving forward with the process to advertise the police chief’s position.
Norlina town commissioners discussed the matter during the board’s Jan. 3 meeting. When contacted by the newspaper later in the week, town Director of Operations Blaine Reese confirmed that Norlina would move forward with that process.
The town has been without a police chief since June, when then-police chief Keishawn Mayes tendered his resignation. Since that time, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has provided assistance to Norlina police officers as needed.
During last week’s meeting of the town board, Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock said that the town could not delay its search for a police chief any longer.
“It is time to start looking for a police chief,” he said.
Reese agreed. He noted that commissioners had discussed waiting until after last month to actively pursue the search for a new police chief. Reese noted the time of transition at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office following the retirement of longtime Sheriff Johnny Williams. John Branche, a longtime officer with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as sheriff in early December.
“Now is the time to pursue (a new Norlina police chief),” Reese said.
He told commissioners that he met with Sheriff Branche before Christmas, adding that the agreement for the sheriff’s office to provide assistance as needed has been renewed. Reese also said that the town will seek a mutual aid agreement with the Warrenton Police Department.
During budget work sessions for the current fiscal year, Norlina commissioners designated strengthening the town’s police department as a top priority. During budget discussions, Reese noted that the town faces a challenge common to small communities in recruiting and retaining officers who may be attracted to larger towns and cities due to higher salaries.
Last week, Reese told commissioners that some applications are coming in. However, one applicant rescinded the application.
The town remains optimistic about recruiting additional officers, but partnerships with other local law enforcement agencies will continue to be important. Reese expressed an ultimate hope that the Norlina Police Department, Warrenton Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office will always work together as public safety forces to provide assistance whenever it is needed.
