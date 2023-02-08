Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop.
Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their parents. Lisa’s mother, the late Mary Mayfield Jordan, taught Terry’s parents, the late Barbara P. Alston and Herman Alston, Sr., when they were seniors at John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton.
Mrs. Jordan was an English teacher at Hawkins prior to integration and later taught at John Graham and Warren County High School. Her husband, the late James Jordan, Jr., was an assistant superintendent and operated a florist business in the spot that will now house The Uptown Experience. When a beauty shop was there, Ida Johnson and Yvonne Murray used to do Lisa and Terry’s hair.
Terry is the daughter of the late Barbara P. Alston and Herman Alston, Sr., who was a brick mason. Mrs. Alston operated Terry and Alston’s Family Connections.
Lisa and Terry’s connections run deeper than that. Terry graduated from high school with Lisa’s brother. Both graduated from North Carolina Central University: Terry in 1988 and Lisa in 1991. When Lisa relocated to her family home in Warren County in 2018, she and Terry reconnected.
“Lisa and I both have a love for the community,” Terry said. “We were exploring options of what we could bring to the community.”
They remembered the businesses in Warrenton while they were growing up: Leggett’s, Roses, Miles Hardware, a record shop and others where they could find what they needed and spend time with friends and family.
“Coming uptown to shop on Saturdays was an experience,” Lisa said.
Combine these memories with a shared love to fashion and a desire to bring people back to the uptown area and you have Lisa and Terry’s inspirations for establishing The Uptown Experience.
The business will begin with pop up boutiques, like this weekend’s events, with plans to open on a regular basis in the future.
This weekend’s pop up boutique will carry the theme of Designer Bags, Denim & Desserts on Friday and Saturday, and Journaling with Jessica on Sunday.
The boutique will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature vintage and new bags and denim. Cupcakes by a local baker will be offered for sale.
The vintage line of bags goes back to 1999 with totes, crossbodies and shoulder bags. New bags feature vegan leather and other fabrics in totes, crossbodies and shoulder bags, with a couple of travel bags also available.
Denim includes new lines of jeans and jackets, as well as vintage denim dresses. Some jewelry will also be offered, including earrings by a Wilson designer.
“We shopped intentionally and on purpose to be able to offer women high-quality, high-fashion and affordable merchandise,” Terry said.
Lisa and Terry aim to bring some one-of-a-kind items and small numbers of other styles, allowing women to create individualized looks that reflect their unique styles, or might make great Valentine’s gifts from the men they love.
Journaling with Jessica will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday. A $20 fee will cover the journaling workshop and desserts. Participants will also have an opportunity to shop.
Because Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, Lisa and Terry are decorating the shop to reflect themes of love and giving back to the community. Look for vintage photographs of their parents and themselves.
Lisa and Terry plan to hold a couple of pop up events to allow the community to provide input on what they would like to see at a local boutique.
Ultimately, they hope that their space will become not only a place to shop, but also a community hub and platform for information and education.
“We both have fond memories of Warren County,” Terry said. “We want to bring a sense of community back like we experienced growing up.”
