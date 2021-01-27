Dr. L. Julian Haywood, who grew up in Warrenton, passed away recently from complications related to COVID-19 following a long career in the medical field. Born in 1927, he retired in 2019 as Emeritus Professor of Clinical Medicine from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in July 2019.
His son, Julian Anthony (Tony) Haywood, indicated that his father contracted the coronavirus during a hospitalization in early December. Dr. Haywood passed away early in the morning on Christmas Eve at Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center, near the Dr. L. Julian Haywood Coronary Care Unit, which was named for him in recent years.
Dr. Haywood was born in Reidsville, but grew up on Franklin Street in Warrenton. His father, Dr. Thomas Haywood, was the first African American physician.
Dr. L. Julian Haywood graduated from John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton, he entered the Army Specialized Training at Howard University.
After World War II, Dr. Haywood graduated from Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in Hampton, Va., where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with high honors in biological sciences. At Hampton, he established the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Dr. Haywood graduated with honors from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 1952.
During the process of medical internships and residencies, he also served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps at Bayonne, N.J.
The year 1956 brought Dr. Haywood to California, where he would spend much of his career. He completed an internal medicine residency at Los Angeles County General Hospital and a fellowship in cardiology at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles before becoming a member of the Loma Linda University facility. Dr. Haywood also was a traveling fellow at Oxford University in England.
He served the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center and residents of Los Angeles County for some 55 years and was a clinical professor of medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at USC.
Dr. Haywood devoted to career to both patients and students who wanted to enter the medical field. He was among the first physicians to document the effectiveness of bedside EKG monitoring and developed a computer program that made continuous electrocardiographic monitoring possible after recognizing how a resource that could monitor EKG rhythm, detect abnormalities and set off an alarm would benefit patients.
Dr. Haywood developed the first coronary care unit training program for nurses and trained over 300 cardiovascular specialists in addition to undergraduate medical and post-graduate students.
He authored or co-authored over 700 publications and received recognition from many medical organizations, including the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, National Institutes of Health and the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences.
In November 2016, the coronary care unit at the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., was renamed the Dr. L. Julian Haywood Coronary Care Unit in his honor.
In 2018, Dr. Haywood returned to Warren County for the dedication of the Hayley-Haywood Park just off West Franklin Street in Warrenton. The park is situated on four acres of land which he and the Haywood and Hayley family heirs donated to the town of Warrenton.
Members of the community praised Dr. Haywood for his accomplishments during a dedication ceremony for the park, but he turned attention to early members of his family who built a legacy for their descendants. Haywood and Hayley family members, some descended from slaves, obtained college educations and worked in fields such as education, medicine and state government. Family members who returned to Warrenton worked together to acquire the land where the park is now located.
“While I appreciate the honors given to me today, I really want to put the focus back where it belongs, on those who really made this park possible,” Dr. Haywood said during the dedication. “I am honored by all the nice things that have been said about me, and I share them with those I love and who have supported me all these years.”
The family notes that Dr. Haywood, the second youngest of six siblings, was the last surviving child of Dr. Thomas Woodley Haywood and Louise Vila (Hayley) Haywood, who taught in Warrenton schools.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Elizabeth “Betty” (Paige) Haywood; a son, Julian Anthony (Tony) Haywood; several nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and numerous cousins.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a small funeral service will be held. The family is planning a memorial service or celebration of life to be held virtually or in-person later this year.
