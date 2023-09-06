Henderson Fruit & Produce of Warrenton has opened on Main Street, bringing a grocery store to the county seat for the first time since the closure of Just Save in 2018.
“Warrenton, the county seat, had no grocery store,” said owner Chris Fisher. “It is a large county. We are trying to fill a void and help the local people.”
Henderson Fruit & Produce began as a distribution and restaurant supply business along the East Coast, he added. The Henderson location has evolved over the years to become a distribution, and wholesale cash and carry business.
Henderson Fruit & Produce of Warrenton will be a true market, focusing on fresh meats and produce, with a combination of staples and specialty items.
“We will carry as many local products as we can,” Fisher said.
The Warrenton location is expected to offer many of the same items that shoppers can find at the Henderson location. However, Fisher indicated that Warrenton will carry a number of things that can’t be found in Henderson.
Henderson Fruit & Produce of Warrenton will offer a variety of fresh beef, chicken, pork and seafood. There will also be marinated items ready for grill, such as lemon pepper wings, smoky marinated pork chops, beef tenderloin, marinated vegetables, freshly made jalapeno poppers, beef and chicken skewers and more.
There will also be freshly made deli items, including sandwiches, entrees and sides.
The grocery will carry a variety of specialty items, including Boar’s Head meats and cheeses; Ladyfingers “Gourmet to Go” soups, prepared entrees, chicken pot pies and more; and Neomonde gourmet bakery products, such as fresh breads and desserts.
“We want to have items that people might not be able to find locally,” Fisher said. “We are a little bit country, a little bit fancy.”
He envisions the grocery as offering something for everyone and, most of all, what people use.
“We want to have what people need so they don’t have to travel,” Fisher said.
Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie expressed excitement about the grocery’s arrival.
“The Town of Warrenton is thrilled to have Henderson Fruit & Produce (of Warrenton) opening on Main Street, where there hasn’t been a grocery store in possibly four decades,” he said. “The grocery not only addresses one of the town’s most critical needs, but also represents a significant financial investment in the community. Operating in Henderson for many years, Henderson Fruit & Produce brings a high level of expertise and tract record of success to Warrenton.”
Henderson Fruit & Produce of Warrenton, located at 140 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information, see the Henderson Fruit & Produce of Warrenton Facebook page or call 252-879-0234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.