The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren Center will host Farm to Early Care and Education Extension Training on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
The training is free, but registration is required. To reigister, go to: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdEcM2pQ0kOQ.../viewform.
The training is designed to bring together North Carolina Cooperative Extension agents, early childcare workers and Smart Start technical assistance members. Participants will explore a new market for small farmers, build educational gardens and conduct local food preparation activities with children, educators, families and volunteers.
Farm to ECE involves hands-on activities such as cooking with children, using local foods and gardening ideas, along with farm to ECE success stories.
For more information about the training, contact Emma Hirschy at erhirsch@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.