Warren County’s Comprehensive Development Plan team will conduct two public engagement sessions next week and in mid-March to provide input that will be taken into consideration in the planning process.
The first public engagement session will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center located at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The second public session will be held Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department located at 125 Firefighter Drive, Manson.
These public sessions will be floating events that allow community members to ask questions, provide feedback and be involved in the future planning of Warren County. Participants will have the opportunity to visit tables with information, take the public engagement survey and look at maps of Warren County to gain more information.
Light refreshments will be provided for both sessions.
These sessions are part of the Comprehensive Development Plan updates, a 10-month process that will result in updates to the existing 2002 plan, which was meant to run through 2022.
A Comprehensive Development Plan aims to address and guide growth and development for the county. Its focus is on the areas within the county’s jurisdiction and along the edges of town limits. Public participation will play a key role through these conversations and feedback. The Comprehensive Development Plan will help to shape the vision and priorities for the future of Warren County.
The Comprehensive Development Plan will update the 2002 Land Development Plan and address new issues and priorities that have come forward in the years since then. This is a guiding document upon which land use decisions are based.
To follow along with the comprehensive plan process, visit planwarrencountync.com. For more information, contact the Warren County Comprehensive Plan Team at compplan@warrencountync.gov.
