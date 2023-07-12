The North Carolina Economic Development Association named Warren County Community & Economic Development Director Charla Duncan its Emerging Leader of the Year during the Association’s 2023 Annual Conference on June 28 in Wilmington.
She was among economic development professionals from across North Carolina who were honored for their contributions to the economic development profession and their communities. Awards recognize members making significant and valued contributions above and beyond expectations in their areas.
Duncan was described as follows: “Duncan was a key player in the announcement of the Glen Raven expansion, bringing $80 million in capital investments and 205 jobs, landing the largest business expansion project in the county in thirty-plus years. She secured $3.5 million in grant funding related to development projects and economic development in her community — ranging from utility infrastructure to business expansion to downtown revitalization.”
A Warren County native, Duncan is the daughter of Charles and Sallye Duncan of Macon. A graduate of Warren County High School, Duncan graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English, Secondary Education, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a minor in Drama. She also holds a Masters of Public Administration, Public and Nonprofit Management, with specialization in Management from New York University.
Duncan’s career has ranged from the field of education to government and has taken her from New York City back to her home county. Her work has included that of English teacher, Warren FoodWorks program manager for Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce of Warren County, program assistant in the New York City’s Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence, and newspaper and magazine writer.
More locally, Duncan served as grants coordinator and management analyst in the Granville County manager’s office. During this time, she graduated from the UNC School of Government’s Municipal and County Administration Program, and received the Edwin M. Gill Award for having the most distinguished record in the course based on course performance and input from classroom peers and professors.
Duncan has worked with Warren County since 2019, when she became senior assistant to the county manager. She was appointed as interim executive director of the Warren County Economic Development Commission in August 2020, and was appointed as executive director on a permanent basis in April 2021. Since then, that title has evolved to the current designation as Warren County Community & Economic Development director.
