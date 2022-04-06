Jury deliberations have ended for the day. There is no verdict at this time. The jury has requested transcript documents related to testimony.
Most Popular
Articles
- Turning Point CDC Takes After-School Students to North Carolina Zoo
- Jury begins deliberations in Kearney trial
- Closing statements heard in Kearney trial
- Week concludes with short court session
- Two-Vehicle wreck on Ridgeway-Warrenton Road
- Robert Edgar Jones
- Testimony for the defense continues
- Testimony for defense begins in Kearney trial
- Track teams excel at recent meet
- Warren County makes history
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.