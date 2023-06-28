The sun was a rare sight in Warren County last week as drizzle and showers kept moving through the local area. However, the weather didn’t stop volunteers with the Christian ministry Servants on Site from carrying out the organization’s ongoing mission of spreading God’s love through helping others.
A number of volunteers from churches in Warren County, the surrounding area and beyond were at the Oakville home of Ruth Poulson to replace siding. However, she said that they helped her with much more.
“It is amazing how God works,” she said “(The volunteers) were absolutely phenomenal.”
Poulson hired a contractor in 2014 to complete extensive work on her house. Even while he was in poor health, he continued to monitor progress on the project, she said. However, after the contractor passed away, Poulson was left in a bind with uncompleted work, and she couldn’t afford to hire someone else.
Last week, Servants on Site volunteers helped her regain a good bit of normalcy at her home.
Servants on Site, an initiative of Rebuilding Hope, Inc. of Henderson, grew out of World Changers, a similar effort that brought volunteers to Warren County for two consecutive years. Rebuilding Home took up the project eight years ago, when World Changers was unable to return to the local area. Volunteers provide home repairs for people who can’t complete them themselves, whether through health or financial constraints.
Last week, Servants on Site volunteers replaced the siding on part of her house, but they also completed other projects such as painting the carport to match the siding, and electrical work, including installing lights and electrical fans.
“They have gone above and beyond,” Poulson said. “There couldn’t be a more phenomenal group. They have seen needs and fixed them.”
Servants on Site volunteers consider helping people like Poulson as a natural part of their ministry as Christians.
“When you hear something like this, you have to do something,” volunteer Bruce Beck said. “To love God and love your neighbor is what you are supposed to do. If you are not following these words of Christ, you are disobedient.”
Each year, youth and adult volunteers converge on a central location in Henderson which will serve as their home base during a week filled with worship activities and work at area homes. Volunteers are divided into small groups that complete projects at one or more homes.
This year, Servants on Site volunteers checked in at Central Baptist Church in Henderson on June 19 in order to complete six projects at locations in Warren and Vance counties.
Volunteers at Poulson’s house included a number of Warren County residents, including members of her church, Wise Baptist. Members of Gardner’s Baptist Church were in charge of feeding the volunteers. Volunteers included representatives of several other local churches.
In addition to working on Poulson’s home, the volunteers have also welcomed her to join them for lunch and Bible study each day.
Last week’s efforts have gone a long way toward helping Poulson’s life return to normal.
“(The volunteers) have worked in the rain. They are amazing,” she said. “God is an amazing God. Everything’s in God’s time. This is incredible, phenomenal.”
Watching the volunteers in action has inspired Poulson.
“If there is anything that I can do to help them in the future, I will do it,” she said.
