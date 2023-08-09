The Norlina Police Department is planning a Community Day in September as part of its ongoing efforts to build stronger connections with local residents.
The Community Day will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will give local residents a chance to tour the police department, located on Hyco Street beside Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café, and view police cars, fire trucks and emergency equipment.
“Come out and meet the local first responders, police chief and the police department,” Police Chief Tony Marrow said.
Representatives from local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, Warren County Emergency Medical Services and other emergency responders are expected to participate.
There will also be bounce houses and other activities for the kids, school supplies, and a drawing for two bikes, a boys’ bike and a girls’ bike.
“We are really excited about (Community Day),” Marrow said. “We really want to do things for our community, to make our community better and create a family-friendly environment here in Norlina.”
A native of Vance County, he has built strong connections in Warren County. Marrow graduated from Vance Senior High School, attended Saint Augustine’s College and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Marrow credits Saint Augustine’s for building the foundation for his law enforcement career.
He originally came to Warrenton as an insurance apprentice before changing his career path to law enforcement. Here, he also met the woman who would become his wife, Deadre, a Warren County native.
Marrow began his career in law enforcement in 1986. In 2015, he became a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Marrow took the oath of office as Norlina police chief in April.
The police department building itself represents a milestone for the town of Norlina and its police department, which occupied space at Norlina Town Hall when it was located on Main Street, and, again, after Town Hall moved to its current location on Hyco Street.
The police department is housed in the former Norlina Library. For Norlina police officers, the renovated building provides more space for day-to-day operations and new dedicated evidence room. The front lobby features a display screen large enough to be visible from the sidewalk. The department will use this screen to display information for the public, including phone numbers to call in case of an emergency.
The police department includes a dedicated room for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Marrow said that the room not only provides a work station, but will also be helpful when the police department and sheriff’s office are working on investigations together.
This collaboration represents the type of partnership Marrow believes is critical to law enforcement. He is especially grateful for partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office and Warrenton Police Department.
Marrow said that many people have already stopped by the Norlina Police Department to introduce themselves. He loves this opportunity to get to know the citizens in the community. Each day, Marrow walks and rides through Norlina, taking time to speak with people and visit businesses.
“I introduce people to our town and community,” he said.
Marrow wants the community to feel welcome at the police department.
“I want people to come to the office, bring their kids and meet the police officers,” he said. “Come by anytime.”
Marrow is excited about the growing Norlina Police Department and the new police department building.
“I thank the town of Norlina for the funding and support to building a professional police department,” he said.
