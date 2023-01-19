A supply giveaway will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the parking lot of the future Mag’s Marketplace (the former Lowes Foods/Just Save), located at 307 E. Macon St., Warrenton.
When you arrive, park first, and then come up to receive your items. In order to help alleviate traffic congestion, there will be no drive-up line.
Many items will be distributed to the community, including lots of soap-type items, while supplies last.
The event is sponsored by Christ Alone Ministry, with local churches Norlina Baptist and Warrenton Church of God being contributing partners, and is open to the whole community.
For more information, contact Philip Sharp of Warrenton Church of God at 910-568-1044 or Brenda Bigler of Norlina Baptist Church at 252-213-0650.
