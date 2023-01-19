The Warren County Board of Commissioners considered a number of matters during its Jan. 9 regular monthly meeting.
The board took the following action:
• Approved amendments to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget ordinance to reflect the following: re-appropriation of $32,645 of fund balance to the Sheriff’s Office budget for vehicle approved in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, but not received until fiscal year 2023; appropriation of $15,000 in the Animal Control budget to recognize donation revenue received to aid the spay/neuter program; appropriation of $339,176 in the Health Department budget for additional funding received from the Department of Health and Human Services; and appropriation of $300,000 in NC Department of Commerce Rural Transformation Grant funds for the purchase of the Warrenton Lions Club property.
• Approved policies related to the use of the approximately $3.8 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund program. Policies that were approved addressed conflict of interest, allowable costs and cost principles for expenditures, eligible cost, nondiscrimination and records retention.
• Approved the reclassification of recreation program coordinator to recreation program manager.
• Approved the purchase of a generator in the amount of $45,360 from National Power in Raleigh as part of a project to prepare the John Graham gymnasium in Warrenton for use as an emergency shelter for Warren County. The purchase is funded through the Emergency Management Capacity Building Competitive Grant.
• Approved agreements between the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Warren County for the relocation of the existing water main along Perrytown Road associated with the NCDOT replacement of the bridge over Phoebes Creek. Agreements included a preliminary engineering agreement and utility relocation agreement. The NCDOT has notified the county that it will move forward with plans to replace the bridge on Perrytown Road this calendar year. The board also approved the advance purchase of 252 feet of eight-inch water main lines from Consolidated Pipe and Supply Company of Greenville in an amount not to exceed $15,000. This expense will be included in the total cost for the project which will be presented to the board for approval when the bidding process is complete.
• Scheduled public hearings for rezoning for Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. for the following: a lot of approximately 1.09 acres from Neighborhood Business to Residential on Stanley Road in Roanoke Township and a lot of approximately 1.03 acres from Neighborhood Business to Residential on Stanley Road in Roanoke Township.
• Tabled approval of recommended appointments to the Warren County Planning Board because additional people have expressed interest in serving on the board. Commissioners ask that the Planning Board review these statements of interest and develop a revised recommendation for consideration.
• Reappointed Joe Zeno and Glenn Forsyth for second terms on the Zoning Board of Adjustments to end on Dec. 31, 2025.
• Appointed Department of Social Services Director Renae Alston, Court Services Field Specialist Kayla Hawkins and Chief Court Counselor Keri Cox to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council for the term of their employment.
• Appointed Ulysses Ross to the Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Tax Board for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
• Recognized Carolyn Boyd (Warren County Parks and Recreation) and Becky Harris (Warren County Tax Office) who recently retired after working with the county 15 years and 30 years, 11 months, respectively.
