Living on a small farm is a dream shared by many, but the reality can be overwhelming. Those new to farming face the daunting tasks of building infrastructure, figuring out what to grow, negotiating tax and regulatory issues, estimating costs and much more.
N.C. Cooperative Extension offers a seven-part online class that can help put prospective farmers on the path to success.
This class series, called Backyard Ag: Taking it to the Next Level, is brought to you by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Centers of Warren, Person, Granville and Vance counties.
Class participants will learn about options for small acreages, government assistance programs, business planning, marketing, equipment basics and much more.
The series will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. The class will continue on alternate Wednesdays through Feb. 24.
Each class will be held on the Zoom video conference platform, which can be accessed from any internet connected computer, tablet or Smartphone.
Presenters will include local Ag Extension agents, as well as representatives from other ag-related agencies. Registration is required and can be completed online at go.ncsu.edu/backyardag201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.