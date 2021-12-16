Citizens attending a second community forum about a proposed Interstate Overlay district on Dec. 9 raised concerns about how positive growth in the areas adjacent to Interstate 85 can be balanced with preventing an influx of businesses that may not be desirable to those living along its interchanges.
Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan and Assistant Director of Community and Economic Development Cynthia Jones described the concept of zoning and the implementation of countywide zoning several years ago.
Duncan added that the towns of Norlina and Warrenton have zoning ordinances in place that cover land within the town limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction boundaries.
She noted, however, that when countywide zoning was implemented in 2019, land across the county took on the zoning of its current use. Duncan said that the proposed Interstate Overlay District represents the first effort to utilize countywide zoning as a tool for growth. She said that the land around the I-85 interchanges in Warren County has many advantages to make it attractive for potential business development, and having an IOD in place would provide landowners with the opportunity to utilize their property for uses beyond what is allowed by current zoning ordinances.
Duncan and Jones described how the zoning ordinance regulates what is permitted on parcels of property. The zoning ordinance contains such information as what types of development are allowed in an area, how far back a home must be placed, what is allowed in flood zones and when plans for development must be brought before the county’s planning board or zoning board of adjustment. Changes to the zoning ordinance, such as requests to rezone a property or to use the property in a way not listed among permitted uses, must follow a process that concludes with a decision by the board of county commissioners.
Duncan explained that currently, most of the land adjacent to Interstate 85 is zoned as agricultural residential, which prohibits many of the types of businesses that are typically located close to interstates, such as grocery stores, gas stations, fast food restaurants and hotels.
She noted that the proposed Interstate Overlay District would not replace the zoning already in place for an area, referred to as base zoning, but would serve as a supplement to allow for more development options if the property owner wants to sell the land for development.
“You don’t have to do anything with your land that you don’t want to,” Duncan said. “The IOD allows you to do something more with your land if you want to. If you want to sell your land, you can, but you don’t have to sell your land if you don’t want to.
She noted that if the county commissioners approve the proposed IOD, existing businesses adjacent to I-85 would be grandfather in. However, if they close, the regulations about when property reverts to the zoning classification take effect.
The main concerns raised by those attending the community forum centered on whether people living near the interstate could be forced to sell their property for use by an incoming business and what action they could take if someone wanted to bring an a business they felt to be inappropriate for a place where families live.
Earlier in the meeting, Duncan said that the IOD had nothing to do with eminent domain, and that the government would not be forcibly taking any land. She and Jones reemphasized that property owners the IOD would mean that property owners could sell their land if they wanted to. However, if they wanted their land to remain in their families for generations to come, that would be fine as well.
Duncan and Jones discussed the schedule of Warren County Planning Board and Board of Adjustment meetings, encouraging citizens to attend. They also encouraged residents to participate in public hearings regarding properties, including those held by the board of county commissioners.
The board of county commissioners was expected to discuss the proposed IOD during its Tuesday night work session. See a follow-up article in next week’s edition about the board’s discussion.
Before the board votes on whether to implement an IOD, it must further review the proposed list of permitted uses for land in the proposed IOD, those which require special use permits and those that are prohibited.
For more information about county zoning, visit the Warren County government website at warrencountync.com.
