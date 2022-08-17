North Carolina Symphony bass trombonist Matthew Neff would love for children everywhere to develop a lifelong love for and appreciation of music.
He shared his love of music with an audience comprised of both children and adults during a program at the Warren County Memorial Library on Aug. 10.
The program was made possible through a partnership between the NC Symphony, the library and Warren County Schools. The Symphony’s Music Discovery program, is funded by PNC Grow Up Great and a grant from the Warren County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Neff used just three words to describe why he loves music: “Music is fun!” That love of music has provided opportunities for travel and what he enjoys most, meeting new people.
Neff graduated from Penn State University, where he studied music education. He then earned a master’s degree in bass trombone performance from Catholic University of America.
He served in the United States Navy for 28 years, and was a Master Chief Musician in the Navy Band in Washington, D.C. Over the years, Neff performed bass trombone with the Commodores jazz ensemble, Brass Quintet and the Concert/Ceremonial Band.
During his years in Washington, he had an extensive freelance career and performed with symphonies across the Mid-Atlantic states.
Neff has been the bass trombonist with the North Carolina Symphony since January 2020.
An advocate for music education, he has conducted master classes and clinics throughout he country and served as adjunct professor of trombone at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., while maintaining an active private low brass studio in his home.
Neff described music as something fun that everyone can enjoy. For him, being part of the North Carolina Symphony means having a good time. Neff cherishes the community connections he has developed as a musician, especially the friendships with people around the world that develop when playing music together.
During last week’s program, he described the families of musical instruments: strings, woodwinds, percussion and, his favorite, the brass family, which includes instruments like the trombone. Neff asked his audience what you do to produce sound from a trombone. The response was to blow. When Neff produced no sound when he merely blew into the trombone, he said that vibrating ones lips is the secret to playing the instrument.
“The only requirement to play the brass instruments is to have lips,” Neff said.
With statements like this, he wanted to convey to his audience, especially the children, that if they wanted to learn to play a musical instrument, they could.
Neff’s response to a parent’s question about the easiest musical instrument that a child can learn to play was simple: the one that the child produces the first sound on.
He challenged his audience to learn more about music and musicians, not only the famous, but also the people they may not be familiar with.
Neff read the book, “Zin! Zin! Zin! A Violin” by Lloyd Moss. The book begins with a single musician playing a trombone. One by one, more musicians and instruments are added until there is a full orchestra.
Neff told his audience that there are many reasons why he plays trombone, including the stories and feelings one can convey through music. However, they all revolve around a love of music, the connections and the friendships that being a musician makes possible.
