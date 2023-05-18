Greenwood Baptist Church is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary, Aug. 26-27, with a list of activities being planned in support of the upcoming momentous occasion.
A Silent Auction will be held Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A Food and Teacher Supply Drive will be held June 4 through Aug. 6, and a Blood Drive and Wellness Check will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Family and Friends Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s Homecoming service will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. The pastor, Eddie W. Lawrence, will deliver the message. Dinner will be served following the service that day.
All activities will take place at Greenwood Baptist Church, 1175 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, and all are invited to help celebrate 150 years!
For more information, email myachad3@yahoo.com or call 252-432-7264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.