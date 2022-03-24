Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. on Thursday allowed a motion by defense attorneys that would prevent the prosecution from presenting evidence to jurors about previous convictions of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton.
Kearney faces charges that include first-degree murder in connection with the March 9, 2018, fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
The jury was out of the courtroom Thursday morning as District Attorney Mike Waters contended that evidence from Kearney’s prior convictions on charges related to a 2005 breaking and entering/home invasion in the Lake Gaston area, and a 2017 breaking and entering in Southern Pines would be relevant to the current case.
Waters contended that evidence from the two cases would show that Kearney “can be who he needs to be to manipulate people to get what he wants,” from being violent until gaining compliance or by using more subtle threats. Waters also claimed that there were similarities between the Alford case and the 2005 home invasion in that both intruders broke down doors to gain entry into the victims’ homes, and used violence to quiet the victims and gain control.
Defense attorney Amos Tyndall argued that the cases that Waters referred two were not relevant or similar to the Alford case, and that the description of Kearney in the 2005 Lake Gaston incident is much different from the description Rev. Alford provided of the intruder in his home. Tyndall further contended that the main question in the case at trial is the identify of the intruder in the Alford home.
None of the morning or early afternoon proceedings took place in front of the jury. Hight announced his ruling following the lunch recess.
After 3 p.m., the jury heard testimony from Trooper Lamont Settles of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who stopped Kevin Munn for speeding near Littleton on March 13, 2018. Settles testified that, by monitoring law enforcement radio channels from Warren and surrounding counties, he learned that Munn was a person of interest in the Alford case and was also aware of an outstanding Vance County warrant for Munn’s arrest. Settles indicated that he recognized Munn from previous interactions with him.
Settles testified that he notified the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that he had stopped Munn, informed Munn about the outstanding warrant for his arrest and made an arrest.
Settles also testified that dash camera video from Munn’s arrest still exists.
Hight then closed court proceedings for the day due to technical difficulties that needed to be resolved before the case could move forward.
The trial is scheduled to resume Friday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.