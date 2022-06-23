Lake Gaston Alanon offers a fellowship of families and friends of alcoholics who connect and support each other through meetings, information and shared experiences.
Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 1974 Ebony Rd., Ebony, Va. Newcomers are welcome.
The group was formed because alcoholics need help and recovery, but so do those who love them. Families and friends are affected and suffer, too. The recovery of loved ones will benefit themselves and can help the alcoholic in their lives.
