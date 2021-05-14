The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will be held Thursday, May 27, at the Kennon House Restaurant in Gasburg, Va.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a Dutch-treat dinner. The guest speaker will be a representative of US Coast Guard Flotilla 93, who will discuss new laws for the upcoming boating season and information on boating safety.
The public is invited to attend. The Kennon House Restaurant is located at 7001 Gasburg Rd., Valentines, Va.
