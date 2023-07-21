The Lake Gaston Association will hold an evening membership meeting on Aug. 2 at Watersview Restaurant (downstairs), located at 2107 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
The event will begin with a social and cash bar at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Dutch treat dinner at 6 p.m. The cost of $25 per person will cover a dinner of ribs, chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and rolls, and includes tax, tip and non-alcoholic beverage.
The speaker will be Adam Fields of AF Wake, who will discuss respectful and safe water sport operations on Lake Gaston.
All reservations must be paid no later than July 29 to attend this meeting. Paid reservations will be confirmed upon receipt via email or phone.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike.
RSVP by Saturday, July 29, to Anne Wood at anne@pesanteclose.com or 301-885-6592.
