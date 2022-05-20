Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on May 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. President Evelyn Hall welcomed members, inductees and special guests.
President Hall and Membership Committee Chair Aimee Cooper, assisted by Membership Committee members Ginny Bernard and Linda Hall, conducted the Induction Ceremony for active member Rachel Smith, a fourth-grade teacher at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, and Josephine Myrick, an honorary member selected for the considerable contribution to education and women through her countless hours preparing afghans to raise money for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund.
The presentation of four grant-in-aid awards to non-members who are pursuing degrees in education and one professional development grant award to a member to enable her to attend the DKG Convention this summer in New Orleans, La, were made. The amount awarded totaled $3,000.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held for departed members Harriett Faulkner and Nell White. The ceremony was conducted by President Hall with tributes given by Karen Paynter and Elaine Coleman. Sallye Duncan provided music for the service. In addition to the members, the service was attended by Harriett Faulkner’s brother, Obadiah Felts, accompanied by Shelby Hicks, and Nell White’s son, Nat White, accompanied by his wife, Candy. The ceremony had been delayed due to COVID.
In the business session, President Hall reported on the NC DKG Convention that was recently held in Asheville. The chapter received the Superior Chapter Achievement Award and the Communications Excellence Award. Two Gamma Chi members were honored: Dr. Sylvia Alston was presented with the Golden Key Award and Betsy Clark received the Rising Star Award. In further business, Shirley White gave the treasurer’s report. Other committee reports were heard.
Josephine Myrick drew the winning raffle ticket for an afghan won by Rachel Smith. To date, the annual afghan raffle has raised $6,073 for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund and has resulted in 10 grants-in-aid being awarded to women pursuing a degree in education.
At the end of the meeting, an installation service was held for the newly elected 2022-2024 Gamma Chi officers. The meeting ended with a raffle. Proceeds raised by the raffle will be used to aid local libraries and the NC DKG Educational Foundation. President Hall passed the gavel to the new incoming President Dr. Sylvia Alston.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
