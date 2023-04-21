On March 14, The Henderson Optimist Club held its annual bi-weekly meeting at the Henderson Country Club.
Debbie K. Scott, vice president, called to meeting to order and conducted the introduction. Tommy Haithcock, Henderson Optimist Club member, guest speaker, made a presentation about real estate and marketing trends.
Joan Robinson, publicity chairwoman/Kittrell Job Corps Center, presented Debbie K. Scott, Henderson Optimist Club vice president, with a proclamation she accepted from Eddie Ellington, Henderson mayor, declaring National Optimist Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.