The Warren County Senior Center reminds local residents that the NC Department of Insurance’s Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program can help them identify savings in their Medicare coverages.
Many retirees and Medicare beneficiaries on a fixed income and want to save money wherever they can. Each year, thousands of people contact SHIIP to savings related to Medicare coverage.
Throughout the year, but particularly during the Medicare Open Enrollment period from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries are urged to compare their current coverage for the Part D prescription drug plan to determine if their current plan is still the most appropriate for the coming year. Each year formularies change, prices change and programs change, and, many times, the Medicare beneficiary is unaware of the differences.
In 2021, SHIIP and its coordinating sites statewide assisted 58,000 consumers, saving them $30 million. In addition, nearly 1,500 customers received assistance applying for the Extra Help program. Locally, the Warren County Senior Center assisted 43 consumers, saving them $11,205.
For more information about Medicare or the Extra Help program, contact SHIIP at 1-855-408-1212. Contact information for local coordinating sites in each county is North Carolina can be found by visiting www.ncshiip.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.